Suspect arrested in Moses Lake homicide case

Nov. 15—MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Police officers made an arrest Tuesday afternoon in the shooting near Montlake Park that left one victim dead and two others wounded Sunday, according to a statement from the MLPD.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers observed a subject who matched the description of one of the suspects come out of a residence they had under surveillance in the 9800 block of Maple Drive Northeast, according to the statement. The subject got into a vehicle with at least two female subjects and left, according to the statement. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of North Stratford Road and determined that the male subject was the brother of the suspect.

Acting on information that the suspect was still at the residence on Maple Drive, the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team deployed to the residence and secured it so detectives could execute a search warrant for both the suspect and potential evidence. The suspect was not found at the residence, according to the statement.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers spotted another vehicle, unconnected with the Maple Drive residence but believed to be involved with the case, in the 700 block of North Stratford Road, according to the statement. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued into a parking lot in the 1000 block of Stratford Road. Officers used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle and take the 17-year-old suspect into custody for charges related to the homicide case.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name was not released. The investigation remains ongoing.