Suspect arrested after multi-city chase leads to officer-involved shooting, police say

A suspect was apprehended after an officer-involved shooting that ended in Ocoee, police said.

It happened just before 8 p.m., when officers in an unmarked car spotted a car that was reported stolen and called for assistance, police said.

The suspect vehicle continued driving outside city limits as other units were responding to assist.

READ: Texas elementary school shooting: A timeline of events in the mass shooting

Orlando Police say a person has been arrested in Ocoee after shooting at an officer and starting a car chase that crossed city lines. Officers had noticed his car was stolen. No one hurt. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6iBwjQ9fyJ — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) May 26, 2022

Shortly after, the suspect inside the vehicle shot at the unmarked vehicle in the 4500 block of Jim Glenn Drive, hitting the officer’s unmarked vehicle. An officer returned fire, and an authorized vehicle pursuit ensued, according to police.

Partnering agencies assisted, and the vehicle pursuit ended in Ocoee where the suspect was apprehended without further incident, police said.

READ: Police communications manager fired over alleged policy violations

Neither officer nor the suspect was injured during the gunfire, police said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting and turn its findings over to the State Attorney Office, then Orlando police will conduct its own investigation.

READ: From flatscreens to trucks, Orange County Comptroller’s online auction is LIVE!

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.