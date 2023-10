Suspect arrested for multiple felonies after blowing up teddy bear in parking lot

An explosive device that detonated inside of a large teddy bear led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of drugs, weapons and ammunition.

According to an Instagram post by the San Bernardino Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call from a local business owner who said he was told by witnesses that an explosive device had gone off in the parking lot in front of their business.

The exact date or location of the incident was not released.

Surveillance footage from the scene captures the suspect exiting their vehicle and placing the explosive device, identified by police as a giant teddy bear, several parking spots away from their car.

Security footage captures a man detonating an explosive device inside a teddy bear in San Bernardino, CA. (San Bernardino Police Department)

The evidence seized from the suspect’s residence. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A woman seen entering a red sedan across the parking lot appeared to be startled by the explosion as she rushed into her car.

The suspect waited for the detonation before fleeing, the footage shows.

Detectives investigating the case followed leads and eventually obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, which led to the discovery of:

A ghost gun

Over 200 rounds of ammunition

Over one kilogram of methamphetamine with packaging for sales

Illegal aerial fireworks

A ballistic vest

U.S. Currency

Metal pipes and saws, which authorities say are consistent with explosive devices

The suspect was arrested on several felonies. They have not been identified.

Surveillance footage of the explosion can be viewed in the video player above.

