Suspect arrested for multiple Pierce County bank robberies

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to multiple bank robberies in the Pierce County area, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for bank robberies in Gig Harbor, Tacoma and two others around Pierce County.

At around 1:49 p.m. on March 23, Gig Harbor police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 3100 block of 56th Street.

Surveillance video showed the suspect as a white male in his 20′s, walking in and announcing he was robbing the bank.

The suspect did not display a weapon or imply he had one.

After the suspect received the money, he left on foot.

A K9 unit tracked the suspect to a dead end near a parking lot where police believe the suspect left in a silver Dodge Avenger.