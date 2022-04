Apr. 8—A 27-year-old man was jailed Thursday night in connection to a Miamisburg death investigation.

Tony Lee Smith was arrested around 7:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street in Miamisburg and booked shortly after 8 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, jail records show.

We are working to learn more about the charge against him and the death.