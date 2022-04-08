Suspect arrested on murder charge in Miamisburg deadly shooting

Apr. 8—A 27-year-old man was jailed Thursday night in connection to a Wednesday deadly shooting in Miamisburg.

Police were called around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street to a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, Miamisburg police said they found a man shot in the head who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A woman who called 911 said she came home from work and found her 28-year-old boyfriend face-down on the floor.

"He's got a gash on his head, he's bleeding," the woman said as she pleaded for help. "I don't think he's breathing."

The victim's injury was determined to not be self-inflicted, and leads developed led detectives to the suspected shooter, according to a release issued Thursday night by the Miamisburg Police Department.

Tony Lee Smith was arrested around 7:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street in Miamisburg and booked shortly after 8 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, jail records show.

Formal charges are pending and are expected to be filed Friday against Smith, Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy said.

A cellphone, believed to be the victim's, was found behind CVS at 1205 Central Ave. in Miamisburg, according to a police log on the shooting.

We are working to learn more about the case and will update this report.