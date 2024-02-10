Suspect arrested for murder for Halloween night shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was arrested on murder charges Friday for killing a 22-year-old on Halloween night last year off Monroe Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 26-year-old Ja’wan Smith was arrested Feb. 9 for the murder of Camron Robinson. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Oct. 31, 2023, on Eaglewood Avenue.

Mother outraged after drunk driver who killed her son sentenced to 30 days in jail

Smith was charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He has five prior arrests dating back to July 2021.

Robinson was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been notified of the arrest.

Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Medic, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.