Suspect arrested in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston

A suspect in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff was arrested Thursday night in Houston.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was detained without incident Thursday night, Houston police chief Troy Finner said at a Friday press conference.

According to investigators, Clark fired the fatal shots that killed Takeoff on Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was “an innocent bystander,” according to police.

“We lost a good man,” Finner said. “I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody, the hundreds of people that I talked to, spoke of what a great individual he was.”

Takeoff attended a private party on Halloween night at 810 Billiards & Bowling with a couple dozen other people. The party continued into the next morning, but was wrapping up around 2:30 a.m. when a dispute erupted outside the building, police said.

Investigators believe the argument concerned a “lucrative” dice game but said Takeoff was not involved in the game or the argument.

Police said they relied on video, audio recordings and ballistics to identify Clark as the killer.

Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was also arrested in connection with the incident for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said, although Joshua was carrying a gun at the scene, they don’t believe he fired the fatal shots.

Takeoff was one-third of the genre-changing rap group Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The group was based in Atlanta, and thousands of people attended Takeoff’s funeral at the city’s basketball arena.

Offset performed for the first time since Takeoff’s death on Thursday night at Art Basel in Miami.