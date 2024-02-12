Suspect arrested in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor

The shot car in which was the deputy mayor of Nikopol

Ukraine’s law enforcement has apprehended a suspect in the murder of Vitaliy Zhuravlov, the deputy mayor of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram on Feb. 12.

The 33-year-old alleged perpetrator had been planning the killing for months, said the authorities.

The man is accused of firing 20 shots at the deputy mayor’s car and throwing a grenade into it, setting it on fire on Feb. 8.

National Police of Ukraine

Zhuravlov died on the spot as a result of the shooting.

The suspect concealed the weapon in a forested area and was later found in a rented apartment.

Read also:

The perpetrator had contemplated similar crimes against other officials in Nikopol, which are currently under investigation, said Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

National Police of Ukraine

The suspect faces charges of intentional homicide and is in custody.

Read also: Extended detention for former head of Crimean SBU, who is suspected of treason

NV’s sources in law enforcement suggest that the main theories surrounding Zhuravlyov’s murder are connected with a conflict with a local criminal group, ongoing since 2017.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine