Suspect arrested for murder outside Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum
Atlanta police have a suspect in custody for a Friday night murder near Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum.
According to police, a man was shot and killed around 8:09 p.m. Friday night.
Officers arrived at the scene at 630 Travis Street NW in Atlanta, the address of the Trap Music Museum, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit began an invesigation.
On Saturday afternoon, police said they had a suspect in custody, 27-year-old Jacquez Whitfield.
Whitfield was charged with murder, aggracated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing, according to APD.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
