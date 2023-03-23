Suspect arrested for murder after a person shot dead in San Jose

On March 21, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in 6500 Mission Court.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a victim shot and trying to be helped by a bystander.

The suspect was identified by the bystander and told police that he had fled in a U-Haul truck.

They victim was transported to the hospital and was reported dead.

Officers began search the area for the U-Haul. They located the vehicle in an abandoned area and used a K-9 for the search.

They found the suspect a short distance away from the U-Haul. The suspect was arrested and identified at Khamani Dawson.

Following the interview and evaluation of witness statements and available evidence, the suspect was arrested for murder in the death of the victim.

