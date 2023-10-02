Suspect arrested on murder suspicion in killing of 15-year-old at Fort Worth apartments

Police on Sunday arrested a suspect in connection with the killing in May of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death at a south Fort Worth apartment complex.

Dwayne Gould, 18, was booked on suspicion of murder in the May 29 death of Xavier Hullaby. The teen was slain in a breezeway at the complex in the 7900 block of Joshua Drive.

Fort Worth police have not publicly described what they allege motivated the killing or released whether there are other suspects in the case.

Hullaby was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.