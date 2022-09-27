Suspect arrested in murder of Thousand Oaks woman Kelsey Ann Dillon

Kelsey Ann Dillon, 30, was found dead on Sept. 24, 2021, near the Highway 33 on-ramp at Olive Street in Ventura. Authorities arrested a woman, 40, on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol investigators arrested a 40-year-old woman Tuesday after she was suspected of murdering an unhoused woman near a Ventura freeway on-ramp one year ago.

The body of Kelsey Ann Dillon, 30, of Thousand Oaks, was found on Sept. 24, 2021, in a clearing near the Olive Street on-ramp for Highway 33. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined Dillon was killed by blunt force injuries and multiple sharp force injuries.

Over the course of the next year, CHP investigators collaborated with the Ventura County Sheriff's crime lab to identify the suspect, authorities said.

On Tuesday, CHP officers arrested Sandra June Dillard, 40, on suspicion of Dillon's murder. Dillard had previously been in custody at Ventura County jail on unrelated charges.

Dillard is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court, according to online jail records. The case has been submitted by the CHP to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, but no charges had been filed as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dillard remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of more than $2 million bail, jail records showed.

The Ventura Police Department, the sheriff's office and the DA's office contributed to the investigation.

The area near the Olive Street on-ramp for Highway 33 in Ventura.

