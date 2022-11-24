Suspect arrested near Spokane in murder of Kennewick man found dead in home

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Saturday murder of a Kennewick man.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday Kennewick police were called to the 4100 block of West Third Street to assist with a man with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens and were initially investigating it as a possible suicide, according to dispatch reports. Neighbors told officers that he lived alone at the house, and according to public records, he’d owned the home since 1990.

Kennewick police said the investigation led to a nationwide warrant for Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, for first-degree murder, according to a news release from the department.

Kennewick police detectives arrest Antonio Aguilar-Hartman in Lincoln County after a man was found fatally wounded in Kennewick on Nov. 19.

The warrant was signed Monday, and there is also an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Hartman was located Wednesday by Kennewick’s Criminal Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Task Force in rural northern Lincoln County, which is east of Spokane. He was taken into custody without incident.

The northern portion of Lincoln County stretches from the Coulee Dam to Long Lake, and is about 100 miles from the Canadian border.

Kennewick police are investigating the death of Mark Jurgens, 67, as a homicide.

He will be booked into the Benton County jail once returned to the Tri-Cities. His bond has been set at $1 million.

No other information has been released about the shooting.

The shooting is the 18th homicide in Benton County, adding to what already was a record year for homicides.