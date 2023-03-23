Suspect arrested nearly one year after man fatally shot in the face in Clayton County

Clayton County Police have arrested a murder suspect in connection with a shooting last year that killed one man and injured another.

On April 2, 2022, Clayton County Police responded to a shooting in college park where they found two victims shot after a drug deal gone bad.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a long-time customer receiving $900 worth of marijuana from shooting victim #2, but not repaying his debt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say when pressed, he went into a shop with his companions.

Shooting victim #2 was beaten with a gun, then later shot outside the shop from a vehicle.

Shooting victim #1 was shot in the face outside the shop at that time as well, and died at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

After an extensive investigation by detectives, they were able to collect enough evidence to secure arrest warrants for murder.

The Clayton County Police Department’s Elite Fugitive Unit tracked and captured the murder suspect, Holt Rontavius Deon Lanord, on Wednesday.

Lanord was tracked to a home in Villa Rica where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: