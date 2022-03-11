Suspect arrested nearly two weeks after late-night shooting in downtown Athens

A nearly two-week investigation of a shooting in downtown Athens culminated in the arrest of a suspect Friday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police announced.

Brandon Daqwon Cobbs, 24, of Woodridge Circle, Athens, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and is held in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.

No one was wounded in the Feb. 26 shooting, but police Lt. Shaun Barnett said it occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when people were leaving the bars.

“The streets at that time are filled with traffic — both vehicular and pedestrian,” Barnett said, adding the shooting was “extremely reckless and dangerous.”

Police said Cobbs’ intended victims were in a car when the shooting erupted in the area of Clayton Street and College Avenue. An officer working downtown heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, where he observed the intended victims' car pass him. He reported that a passenger in the backseat was wearing a ski mask and “intently staring at me,” but that the car left the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the downtown area by acquiring a ride with a person in a white van. But police said the driver of the van may have been unaware that Cobbs was involved in the shooting.

During the investigation, police released a photo of the suspect and the white van and offered a $1,000 reward for anyone offering information identifying the shooting suspect.

But Cobbs' capture was not due to those efforts, according to Barnett.

“It was not related to any of the released photos or the reward. It was through investigative means” that Cobbs was identified, Barnett said.

“We don’t know the motive yet. It’s something we are still looking into to determine any events that led up to this shooting,” he said.

