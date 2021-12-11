Suspect arrested in November robbery at Tri-Cities Circle K. He tried to run again, police say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a November store robbery in which he fled the scene by bike.

Aaron Goedhart tried to run again Friday upon realizing that he’d been tracked down, but was unsuccessful, according to a Kennewick police news release.

The Kennewick man was booked into the Benton County jail just before 9:30 p.m. on investigative holds for four felonies.

Police identified Goedhart as the suspect in the Nov. 22 robbery at the Circle K convenience store on West Fourth Avenue.

In that incident, a man walked into the store at 4:16 a.m. and implied he was armed with a weapon before demanding cash.

After getting some money from an employee, the robber rode away on a bicycle, police previously said.

The clerk was not hurt.

The suspect at the time was described as having brown hair and a beanie-style hat, with a black mask and a long dark jacket.

It was one of two robberies within a half hour in Kennewick that night.

The other was a home invasion in which two men barged in through an unlocked front door and held down the homeowner while taking his wallet.

The Circle K robbery also was the second store robbery that week in Kennewick where the suspect claimed to have a weapon.

And that same Fourth Avenue store was hit days prior by a man who grabbed items from shelves and assaulted the clerk on his way out the door.

Kennewick detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, located Goedhart at a West Second Avenue motel on Friday.

He “attempted to flee the area, once realizing he had been located, but was unsuccessful,” a news release said.

Goedhart was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Detectives reportedly recovered evidence from his room after the arrest.

Goedhart is being held without bail on suspicion of first- and second-degree robbery, residential burglary and second-degree assault with domestic violence.

He also was booked on warrants for three separate cases, including a felony third-degree assault.

Police said Goedhart may face additional charges, but did not give details about those alleged crimes.