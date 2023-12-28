Suspect arrested and now faces charges in 2019 Peoria homicide

A suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting death in Peoria.

Lionell L. Harris was held Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and home invasion, the Peoria Police Department said in a Thursday news release. Harris, 31, was already in custody at the Peoria County Jail on unrelated charges.

On Feb. 6, 2019, police responded to a residence on West Thrush Avenue to check the welfare of an adult male. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as 30-year-old Michael Shipley and pronounced dead at the scene.

Background: Victim couldn't resist street life, mother laments

Shipley was found on the main floor of his home at 907 W. Thrush Ave. There were signs of forced entry but no obvious signs of a struggle, police said then, adding Shipley was shot at relatively close range. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said later that Shipley was shot from the front and that he showed no defensive wounds, which could have indicated a struggle.

Harris was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 27 in the 2018 fatal shooting of Daryl Keller in South Peoria. He faces 45 years to life in prison in that case.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Suspect faces charges in 2019 Peoria homicide