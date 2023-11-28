Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting near Hollywood casino

A Seminole police officer shot at a man who “used his vehicle as a weapon” while she was responding to a medical call in a parking lot near the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner, the officer went to investigate a medical call a little before 7 a.m. at the parking lot located south of Stirling Road and west of U.S. 441.

Bitner did not say what the medical call was about.

The officer fired her gun once, saying the suspect had used his vehicle as a weapon, Bitner said. The suspect, Solomon Eugene Terry, 26, was not injured.

Terry fled to an industrial area nearby, where he was arrested about 8:30 a.m. He is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Terry has faced multiple felony charges in the past, court records show, including a 2018 case involving aggravated battery, shooting inside an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed firearm, to which he pleaded no contest in 2022.