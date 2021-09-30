Suspect arrested in year-old fatal shooting linked to Queens gang tensions

A suspect has been arrested in a year-old fatal shooting linked to Queens gang tensions, police said Thursday.

Freddie Lawson was charged Wednesday with murder and gun possession for allegedly shooting 24-year-old Alexander Wilkerson on May 18, 2020, in an area of the Rockaways that the Wild Meda gang considers their turf, cops said.

Lawson, 27, is a member of that gang, according to cops. The victim had no criminal history and was not in a gang — but was friends with members of the Edgemere SOS Bloods, which may have been enough to get him targeted, police said.

Wilkerson was struck multiples times in the upper body just before 12:30 a.m. on Almeda Ave. near Beach 58th St. on the edge of Rockaway Community Park in Edgemere.

Lawson, police said, has three prior arrests, including one for attempted murder in March 2018 in which he was accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the legs and chest. That incident happened on Beach Channel Drive, a half-mile away from where Wilkerson was shot.

Lawson lives a few blocks from the shooting scene while the victim lived about a mile-and-a-half away.

Three months ago, at a rally decrying recent gun violence in the Rockways, Wilkerson’s uncle Edwin Lopez, 35, told NY1 he was hoping for answers in Wilkerson’s then unsolved case — and that the area needed resources to keep young people out of trouble.

”We need people that are going to help us open community centers for these kids, have outreach programs for these kids, computer tech for these kids — something,” he said.