Suspect arrested in Ontario early Monday in fatal shooting of Oregon police officer

An Oregon police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty over the weekend, according to a news release from the Malheur County District Attorney, and an arrest was made Monday morning.

Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night while investigating a call regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others near a residence in Nyssa, Oregon, which is on the Idaho-Oregon state line just south of Fruitland and Ontario.

The Oregon State Police SWAT team, along with members of the FBI, Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, arrested Rene Castro, 36, at approximately 7:40 a.m. Monday at a residence in Ontario. No one was injured during the arrest.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Johnson began a vehicle pursuit of Castro through Nyssa after receiving a call regarding violent behavior, the release said. The suspect stopped at a residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street North, and Johnson pulled off the road. The suspect, identified by police as Castro, immediately began shooting at Johnson.

“There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit,” according to the Malheur County district attorney. “Castro fled the scene immediately. EMTs were on the scene in record time, with Malheur County Sheriff’s Department right behind, but Officer Johnson was already deceased.”

An Oregon State Trooper arrived soon after and assisted the sheriff’s deputy in setting up a perimeter and questioning possible witnesses, according to the release. The investigation is being led by Oregon State Police, with help from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario police, and various agencies from Southwest Idaho all the way to La Grande, Oregon, including federal authorities.

“We want to thank the team of investigators who have been working tirelessly for the past 36 hours to locate and arrest Castro,” the news release said. “While the arrest has been made, the investigators are still processing evidence and continuing their work.”

The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of Johnson’s family.