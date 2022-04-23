Suspect arrested in Orange homicide near Christmas, Sheriff’s Office says

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 23-year-old man on a first-degree murder charge in the homicide of a 44-year-old man earlier this month, a spokeswoman said late Friday.

Shawn Robinson, who also is facing an attempted murder charge, is at the Orange County Jail without bond. He’s accused of killing Willie Lee Slater Jr., who was found shot to death around 1 a.m. April 9 in the 1100 block of St. Nicholas Avenue near Christmas.

Deputies also found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An affidavit detailing the arrest was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

