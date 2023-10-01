Suspect arrested in overnight shooting that left four injured in Central KY, police say

A suspect has been arrested in an overnight shooting that left four people injured in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Jamonte Robertson, 24, was arrested by the Lexington Police Department at the scene of the shooting, according to police. Robertson is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, possession of of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers heard shots fired near the 100 block of Short Street and Mill Street and soon located four victims with gunshot wounds.

A man is reported to have critical injuries, according to police. Another man and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Robertson was involved in a disorder before the shooting, police said in a news release.

Robertson is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.