Suspect arrested after pedestrian, 3 dogs are fatally struck in downtown Los Angeles

A man and his three dogs were struck and killed by a driver in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, was walking with the dogs in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a driver traveling north on Hill Street near 5th Street, said Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. and the man and all three dogs died at the scene, according to police.

The driver, described as a man in his 20s, was taken into custody after also crashing into several vehicles, the LAPD told KTTV-TV News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one person for treatment of moderate injuries, LAFD spokesperson Nicolas Prange said. It was unclear if the person was the driver of the vehicle.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.