Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania after two men killed in Pylesville, Harford sheriff's office says

Jul. 2—A 53-year-old Pennsylvania man is in custody after being arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two men and a dog Saturday night in Pylesville, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Pennsylvania State Police took the suspect into custody two hours after the double homicide, which happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe he shot and killed Timothy Wayne Witherite, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, as well as a family dog, the sheriff's office said in a Sunday news release.

Harford deputies responded to the 1700 block of Scott Road, less than half a mile from the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, at about 8:49 p.m. Saturday for a report of two people being shot, and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to the release. Both Pylesville residents died at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect shot Witherite inside the home and Octavec outside the home before fleeing, according to police, who said the suspect was known to the victims but that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The suspect is being held in a Pennsylvania jail pending his extradition to Maryland, police said.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 443-409-3154 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.