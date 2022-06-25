Suspect arrested by Peoria police for first-degree murder in March fatal shooting

PEORIA — A suspect in a March homicide was arrested Friday.

Chazier Johnson, 22, was held on a charge of first-degree murder and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division along with members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force (Great Lakes Division) located and arrested Johnson in the 2400 block of North Gale Avenue.

Two other men were held on unrelated weapons charges and taken to the jail.

On March 8, Peoria police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of eight rounds fired in the 100 block of West Beverly Court. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Timothy D. Foreman Jr., 40, of North Sheridan Road in Peoria was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

During the course of the investigation, Peoria police detectives identified Johnson as a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez at 309-494-8369, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 309-673-9000.

