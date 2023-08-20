Suspect arrested after police find 3 shooting victims in DeKalb County
A shooting suspect was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County.
Police responded to reports of a person shot at 4500 block of Glenwood Road and located three shooting victims.
Thanks to information provided to them, they were able to locate the suspect in the same area.
After detectives interviewed the man, he was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
