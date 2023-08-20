Suspect arrested after police find 3 shooting victims in DeKalb County

A shooting suspect was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at 4500 block of Glenwood Road and located three shooting victims.

Thanks to information provided to them, they were able to locate the suspect in the same area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After detectives interviewed the man, he was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: