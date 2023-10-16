Suspect arrested after police chase ends in crash in Loganville

A man was arrested after being chased by officers and deputies in Loganville.

Loganville police and deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office chased the driver who ran from a traffic stop in Barrow County.

According to police, the suspect drove up Highway 81 from Barrow County and crashed into a tree at C S Floyd Road and Fair Street in Loganville.

Officers did recover a firearm from the suspect after the crash.

The man was taken into custody without any shots being fired.

Any resulting charges will be filed by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash because it resulted from a chase.

