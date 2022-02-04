Suspect arrested, two more sought after Pomona officer is hurt in shootout

A map of eastern L.A. County and San Bernardino County showing where a police officer was shot in the leg in Pomona

One suspect was shot and arrested and two others are on the loose after a Pomona police officer was shot in the leg Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Chanslor Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is "expected to be OK," according to the Pomona Police Department.

we can confirm 1 suspect in custody. This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/NiOCDLunR0 — Pomona PD (@PomonaPD) February 4, 2022

Homicide detectives from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department were called to assist in the investigation.

One suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"A search is underway for two additional suspects," deputies said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who want to leave an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.