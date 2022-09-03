Suspect arrested for possessing firearm at Auburn Hills high school football game

Auburn Hills police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Friday for the possession of a stolen firearm at Avondale High School.

The firearm was discovered Thursday night while police offers were working at the Avondale High School varsity football game against Holly High School. Around 7:30 p.m., an Auburn Hills police officer noticed three high-school-aged males approaching the main gate to the stadium, but after seeing the police officer, they turned around and went behind a small building next to the parking lot.

Upon surveying the area, the officer found a loaded 9mm pistol in a bag under a some bricks. The officers coordinated a plan to locate the three teenagers, who had gone into the stadium. They were subsequently held for questioning during the football game.

After reviewing surveillance video, it was clear that the three males were not the ones who were in possession of the bag. After follow-up, police located the 17-year-old suspect from Pontiac at his residence. He was not a student of Avondale High School or Holly High School, and the firearm had been reported stolen from another state. He was arrested, interviewed with a parent present and lodged at Children’s Village pending a review for criminal charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The school dance scheduled after the game was canceled for the safety of students and staff following this incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

