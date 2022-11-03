Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

Boston 25 News Staff
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.

The one-month-old did not appear to be harmed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the suspect at this time.

