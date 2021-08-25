Suspect arrested for punching Asian woman on Manhattan street in unprovoked hate-fueled attack

Cops have arrested a suspect they say slugged an Asian woman in an unprovoked hate-fueled attack on a Manhattan street.

Vincent Diehl, 47, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with a hate crime for the Aug. 22 assault on First Ave. near E. 19th St., cops said.

He’s accused of storming up to the 52-year-old victim and punching her in the head.

“Get the f—k out of here,” the assailant screamed before running off. “Go back to your country.”

The woman was treated at the scene by medics and not badly hurt, cops said.

The next day cops released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him.

Cops charged Diehl with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. He lives on the same block where the attack happened.

Diehl’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

The attack comes amid a wave of anti-Asian attacks that has plagued the city in recent months.