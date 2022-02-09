Suspect arrested in Purple Parrot parking lot shooting

Feb. 8—A man is in the Jackson County Jail on an attempted murder charge accusing him of shooting into an occupied vehicle Sunday evening outside a Medford video poker lounge.

Foy James Chandler, 53, was captured at a Gold Hill residence Monday afternoon in connection with a Sunday shooting outside the Purple Parrot in the 2000 block of Biddle Road, according to a press release issued by Medford police.

Police said that Chandler and the shooting victim got into a verbal disagreement inside the business at about 7:40 p.m. The victim told police that when got into his car to leave, a vehicle pulled behind him and blocked his way.

The next thing the victim noticed, he told police, was a laser light being shined on him. He ducked, and a bullet shattered a window near the victim's head.

First-responders treated the victim at the scene for minor cuts from the broken glass, and police said he sought further medical attention on his own without needing an ambulance.

The following day, Medford detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to track Chandler to a residence on Rivers Edge Road in Gold Hill.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Chandler was taken into custody and arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, Chandler was being held in the Jackson County Jail on the new charges, as well as a federal hold for violating terms of his supervised release on a 2005 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm, for which he served 97 months in prison.

Jackson County Circuit Court records show a criminal history that dates back to 1998, when he was convicted of second-degree robbery and possessing a Schedule II controlled substance.

In 2005, Chandler was convicted of a stabbing attack at a Medford motel that involved a police chase during which Chandler rammed a police car with his vehicle, according to Mail Tribune archives.