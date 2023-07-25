Suspect arrested after pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Deaf Smith County, Hereford Sunday

HEREFORD — A 19-year-old man was shot by authorities and later arrested after a police pursuit in Deaf Smith County ended in Hereford on Sunday night.

Salvador Garcia, 19, suffered minor injuries in the officer-involved shooting, which is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Officers from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office and Hereford Police Department engaged in a vehicle pursuit at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The pursuit was initiated by the DSCSO deputies outside of city limits.

Police said after the vehicle entered the city of Hereford, officers temporarily lost sight of the suspect, later identified as Garcia. A short time later, an officer from the Hereford Police Department located the suspect vehicle, and a second pursuit was initiated.

On reaching the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Garcia struck a Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, causing minor damage, police said. According to the sheriff‘s office, the suspect vehicle then began to turn toward a Hereford police vehicle and Garcia attempted to flee the scene.

While Garcia was attempting to flee, two shots were fired at the suspect by the deputy who was involved in the crash, and Garcia was struck twice, resulting in minor injuries, Hereford police said. He was taken to Hereford Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and later released to the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia was booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail on multiple charges.

This incident is under investigation by the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Deaf Smith County, Hereford authorities arrest suspect after pursuit