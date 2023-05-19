Suspect arrested in rape of four-year-old child in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast – police

The police detained the suspect

“What kind of being must one be to commit sexual violence against a four-year-old girl…” Nebytov wrote.

“Just now, the Kyiv Oblast police have detained the scoundrel who raped a child in Brovary last night.”

The suspect is a 48-year-old native of Berdyansk, previously convicted of robbery and theft.

“I thank the police and the prosecutor's office for their decisive actions and principled stance,” he noted.

According to TSN, citing the Kyiv Oblast police, the incident occurred in Brovary on May 18.

“The mother left her four-year-old daughter with a friend as she needed to see a doctor,” the police revealed.

“A relative acquaintance arrived at the residence where the child was staying. He then raped the child when the woman was distracted. She entered the room upon hearing the child cry. This scared the rapist, and he fled the apartment. The perpetrator has been apprehended."

They also added that the 48-year-old man is not a teacher at one of the local lyceums, as mentioned on social media, although he had previously been involved in the field of education. However, this was during the time he lived in Berdyansk.

