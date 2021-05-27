Suspect arrested after robberies in Superior

May 27—An armed robbery suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing from two stores and a woman on Wednesday in Superior and one store in Minnesota.

The Superior Police Department was dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at CVS around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department. Officers learned that the suspect had robbed the store and a 68-year-old woman after he shocked her with what police described as an "electric weapon device."

Within an hour, Superior police learned through security footage that the suspect had allegedly shoplifted from Walmart in Superior prior to the armed robbery at CVS. Police also identified the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Superior officer saw the suspect traveling in Superior, according to the release. Officers attempted to stop the suspect but the vehicle's driver fled, starting a short pursuit that ended at the base of the Blatnik Bridge.

Minnesota law enforcement apprehended the suspect in Duluth. Superior police later learned the suspect committed at least one robbery in Minnesota, following the alleged robberies in Superior.

Police did not identify the suspect Thursday.