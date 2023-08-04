Suspect arrested after robbery, hourslong standoff with Placer County sheriff’s deputies

A man was arrested Thursday following an hourslong standoff with Placer County Sheriff’s Office in Rocklin, authorities said.

Deputies said the 24-year-old man assaulted and robbed a woman of her cellphone and car keys just after 5:30 p.m. on McClinlock Lane in Auburn and then fled the scene.

Deputies said they later located the man in Rocklin and that he allegedly barricaded himself inside a nearby residence despite orders to stop.

Before deputies learned the suspect barricaded himself inside, authorities said they spotted an empty box for a high-powered rifle and an empty holster.

Deputies said because of the items, crisis negotiators and SWAT teams from Roseville and Rocklin’s police departments were called to the scene.

Hours later, the suspect surrendered and was arrested, according to deputies. He was booked into South Placer County Jail.

Jail records show the man faces at least one charge of robbery, but deputies said Friday he will face additional charges including resisting a peace officer, contempt of court and corporal injury. His bail is set at $500,000.