Suspect arrested in robbery of student at Poudre High School student parking lot

Update, Oct. 12, 2022: The woman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to online court records. Four charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Original: A Poudre High School student was threatened with a realistic-looking handgun replica by a woman who tried to take her car keys Thursday afternoon in the school's parking lot, Fort Collins police reported.

Fort Collins police say the suspect pointed what was later determined to be a "realistic replica handgun" at the student and tried to take her car keys after asking to use her phone. A struggle ensued, according to police, and the suspect ran away.

The student immediately reported the incident to a school resource officer, or SRO, who determined which way the suspect ran and involved police, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release.

Police found the suspect nearby and she was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the school was placed on secure status for about an hour while police investigated.

The suspect, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution.

“I am appalled by this brazen crime committed against a young member of our community,” said Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in the press release. “I want to commend the victim for taking quick action to notify the SRO. Despite the traumatic situation, her fast notification made it possible for officers to locate the suspect almost immediately.”

Fort Collins police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact SRO Cpl. Jarad Sargent at 970-416-2388.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

