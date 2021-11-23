Suspect arrested after rolling gun battle in front of officers in downtown Fresno

One man was arrested after a rolling gun battle with another vehicle unknowingly in front of undercover officers Monday afternoon in downtown Fresno.

According to Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Ventura Street just south of E street.

Dooley said that two undercover officers were in their vehicle when they witnessed two vehicles shooting at each other as they drove in front of them.

One of the vehicles fled north on Ventura Street while the second vehicle lost control and hit a curb off of E Street. The driver then got out of the vehicle to take pictures of the crash, unbeknownst that the officers had stopped behind him, Dooley said. The suspect was arrested on the spot.

No vehicle description was available for the vehicle that had fled the area. Dooley said a K-9 officer was brought out to the scene to search for a gun officers believe the arrested suspect had thrown.