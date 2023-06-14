Suspect arrested after Sacramento police seize cannabis, more at alleged illegal home dispensary

One person was arrested following a search of a Sacramento home believed to be operating an illegal dispensary.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department said its Marijuana Compliance Team served a search warrant on an undisclosed home and found a trove of marijuana and illicit mushroom products that officers said were being sold out of the home.

The location of the search warrant or when it was served was not known; police did not immediately respond to a request for information Wednesday.

The compliance team contacted the suspect “who was believed to be operating an illegal marijuana dispensary out of a residence” and, inside the home, found, among “other evidence indicative of sales”:

▪ 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

▪ 205 packs of “wonder bars,” which police said were laced with mushrooms

▪ 160 pounds of marijuana

▪ 560 individual marijuana vaping pens

▪ 534 packages of marijuana-laced edibles

▪ 983 grams of cannabis concentrate

▪ 36 jars of THC syrup

▪ 11 additional jars with bulk amounts of marijuana concentrate

Suspect arrested for several felonies after Sacramento Police obtain a search warrant which yielded 160 lbs. of marijuana, dozens of marijuana vapes and edibles and 3 lbs. of psilocybin (mushrooms).

Police said they also recovered “three firearms and two sets of body armor” in the home.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to police, but it was not clear what charges were pending.

Dispensaries are required to be licensed with the state’s Department of Cannabis Control, as well as be permitted to operate by the city.

Convictions for unlicensed sales of cannabis products can carry misdemeanor sentences of up to six months in jail and a fine of $500.