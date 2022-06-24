Suspect arrested in San Francisco Muni train shooting that left 1 dead

San Francisco Police Officer Kathryn Winters speaks with reporters outside the entrance to the Castro Muni station after the deadly shooting Wednesday. (Janie Har / Associated Press)

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting on a San Francisco Muni train that left one person dead and another injured earlier this week.

Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening in the city of Pittsburg in the Bay Area, according to the San Francisco Police Department. He was booked in the San Francisco County Jail early Friday and has been charged with murder, possessing a concealed firearm and using a firearm, according to jail records.

Green is accused of fatally shooting Nesta Bowen, 27, and an unidentified 70-year-old man on a Muni public transit train in the Castro district early Wednesday, authorities said. The wounded man, who has not been identified, has since been released from the hospital.

There was a heated argument inside the train before shots were fired, and the gunman ran out of the train at the Castro station, according to a statement from San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar.

The shooting occurred as San Francisco Pride is gearing up for its annual festivities this weekend. Despite its proximity to the Castro district, a historic LGBTQ neighborhood, the shooting was not believed to be related to the Pride weekend, according to police.

