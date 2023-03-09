Suspect arrested in Sanford shooting that killed 1, seriously injured another

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting last week that killed one person and seriously injured another, according to police.

Rodrakus Lorenzo Warren, 27, was arrested for the homicide of Steven Martin, and the attempted homicide of Myeia Kudakwashe, Sanford police said in a news release.

Warren was located Thursday and taken into custody. In the course of his arrest, a firearm was located on him, police said. He is being charged with one count of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, and one count of Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit crimeline.org. Calls that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

