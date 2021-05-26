Suspect arrested in Santa Fe train station carjacking

May 26—Santa Fe police have arrested Jeremiah Quillmann, the man accused of shooting 73-year-old Antonio Garcia and stealing his car in April at the N.M. 599 Rail Runner Express train station.

With help from Albuquerque police, Santa Fe officers found Quillmann on Tuesday at a Motel 6 on Prospect Avenue NE in Albuquerque, according to a news release.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Quillmann, 24, was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. He will be extradited to Santa Fe soon to face charges, Ortiz added.

Quillmann is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft. An affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says he fled from the train station parking lot in Garcia's 2020 Chrysler 300 the morning of April 12 after shooting Garcia several times.

Garcia, who had been waiting for his wife to arrive on the commuter train, found a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy parked down the road and told him about the violent incident before collapsing to the ground, the affidavit says. He sustained gunshot wounds to his face, his left shoulder and his left hand.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was then transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital, where he initially was in critical condition. He has since been released from the hospital, the Santa Fe Police Department said in the news release, but is still recovering.

Police identified Quillmann as a suspect after witnesses reported seeing him near the station the night before the shooting.

An off-duty police officer and a friend were driving near N.M. 599 and West Frontage Road the evening of April 11 when they saw a man, later identified as Quillmann, lying on the side of the road at a site about two miles from the train station. They told investigators they had pulled over to check on the man and see if he was alive, according to the affidavit.

Quillmann got up, approached the car and offered the men $100 for a ride back to Albuquerque, the men told police. They said Quillmann claimed someone had abandoned him in Santa Fe.

Story continues

The men refused to give Quillmann a ride but offered him a large jacket before driving away. They described him as having short hair and two tattoos near his eyes, a cross and a teardrop.

When the men drove back to the same area later, they told investigators, they saw Quillmann walking east toward an Allsup's store.

Security footage from the N.M. 599 Station showed a man in a large jacket walking on the train tracks, up on the platform and toward the parking lot the morning of April 12, the affidavit says.

Garcia's Chrysler 300 was found at a motel in Albuquerque later that day with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

Police detained three people in a room Quillmann had entered. They told police he'd stopped by to get ammunition and left without mentioning anything about the car, the affidavit says.