Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide

One man has been arrested on a murder warrant in connection to a Saturday shooting death in central Amarillo.

At 7:56 p.m. Saturday, Amarillo police officers were called to East Park in the 700 block of South Ross Street in response to a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, dead at the scene, according to a news release from APD.

The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate and identified Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr., 27, as a suspect in the homicide, according to police.

The APD SWAT team searched a residence in the 2900 block of Pittsburgh, but the suspect was not located. APD officers later located Hernandez at an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street.

Hernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Suspect arrested in Saturday central Amarillo homicide