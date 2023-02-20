Suspect arrested in Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5

Seal Beach police have arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver following a collision that left five people injured. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A man suspected of being involved in a high-speed hit-and-run collision in Seal Beach that injured five people, including three teenagers, turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jahson Imgrund, 23, of Lake Forest was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The arrest comes a bit more than a week after authorities say a Mercedes 300D Class smashed into the side of another vehicle carrying five people at the busy commercial intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street.

Following the crash on the night of Feb. 11, police say the driver of the Mercedes abandoned the car and fled into a residential neighborhood known as the Hill.

A subsequent police search failed to locate the suspect.

The occupants of the other vehicle — two unidentified women and three teenage girls — suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals, authorities said at the time.

At least two of the injured have since been discharged, but the Police Department could not provide updates on any of the patients' conditions Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.