Suspect arrested in search for missing mother who vanished after a date at baseball game

Seattle police have arrested a man linked to the disappearance of a woman who was last seen at a baseball game, in part thanks to a selfie the woman took.

Last month, police asked the public for help in locating 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman who was last seen on 31 March at the T-Mobile Park for a Seattle Mariners game.

Ms Martinez-Cosman was last seen with a male companion, with whom she took a selfie with while at the baseball game, according to the police blotter.

The photo Seattle police provided shows Ms Martinez-Cosman smiling next to a man sticking his tongue out.

Police said detectives identified and interviewed the man but did not name him publicly. There were no further updates in the investigation until Thursday when they announced an arrest was made.

Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, was booked at the King’s County Correctional Facility on investigations of kidnapping, homicide, assault, and theft.

It is unclear if the man pictured in the selfie with Ms Martinez-Cosman is Mr Gitchel. Seattle Police Spokesperson Shawn Wisemiller told KIRO Newsradio: “We are not ready to confirm whether or not it is in fact the same individual.”

It is also unclear when police determined Ms Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance could be a homicide investigation. Seattle Police have yet to locate Ms Martinez-Cosman and are still asking the public for help.

Police say Ms Martinez-Cosman was in contact with her family up until the Mariner’s baseball game.

Liz Latham, a friend of Ms Martinez-Cosman, told MyNorthwest that the sudden disappearance is “way out of the ordinary” for her.

“Leticia has a son, Patrick, who requires special attention,” Ms Latham said. “He’s neurodivergent, and he has special needs. So she is in touch with her son 24/7, always checking on him, and he lives with her, and she had been saving for years to try to get a bigger house for the two of them.”

Ricardo Martinez, Ms Martinez-Cosman’s brother, told KIRO7 that he and his sister have a close relationship.

“Just early morning breakfasts on Saturday and take long walks on the beach,” Mr Martinez said. “She’s just full of energy and full of life.”

Mr Martinez said he and his family are hopeful they will be able to find Ms Martinez-Cosman.

“At this point, he’s got all the answers and we are just waiting for ... to find my sister,” Mr Martinez said.

The Seattle Mariners told KIRO7 they are aware of the situation and are in communication with law enforcement.

"We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide," the statement from the organisation reads.

Anyone with information related to Ms Martinez-Cosman’s whereabouts should contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.