Suspect arrested in sexual assault of woman as she slept in her apartment, CMPD says

Jonathan Limehouse
·1 min read

Police arrested a man they suspect sexually assaulted a woman while she slept in her northeast Charlotte apartment Monday morning.

Jason Lamar Vernon, 23, has been charged with sexual battery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, assaulting a female, interfering with emergency communication and resisting a public officer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a possible breaking and entering at an apartment in the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane. When officers arrived, a woman told them an unknown man broke into her apartment and sexually assaulted her before leaving, CMPD said.

Through evidence found at the scene, police said they identified Vernon as a suspect and arrested him Monday afternoon. Vernon was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after his arrest, CMPD said.

Vernon is a registered sex offender, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry’s website. He was arrested in March 2019 on sexual battery charges, and found guilty that October, according to arrest reports obtained by the Observer.

Police ask that anyone with information about the latest case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

