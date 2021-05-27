Suspect arrested in SF train station shooting

May 27—SANTA FE — The man accused of shooting a 73-year-old in the face during a carjacking at a Santa Fe Rail Runner Express commuter train station in April was arrested at a Motel 6 in Northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Quillmann, 24, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Quillmann allegedly stole the 73-year-old man's 2020 Chrysler 300, which was later found at an Albuquerque motel.

The 73-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering from his injuries, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release.

On April 12, a sheriff's deputy was approached by a bleeding man who said he had been shot in the face at the N.M. 599 Rail Runner station and had his car stolen, according to court documents.

The suspect — later identified as Quillmann — fled the scene in the stolen sedan, according to police reports.

An employee at Extend-a-Suites on Menaul NE in Albuquerque called police later that day and informed them a Chrysler with bullet holes in the passenger window was parked at the motel.

The Chrysler was determined to be the stolen vehicle, and police detained the people inside the motel room associated with it. One of the detainees said their friend, Quillmann, came by earlier with the vehicle, according to court documents.

Quillmann's friend said he wasn't sure why Quillmann would be in Santa Fe, and he was currently homeless in Albuquerque, according to court documents. Using this information, police found photos of Quillmann on his Facebook page and were able to match his description to Rail Runner security footage.

An off-duty police officer, Enrique Moreno, encountered Quillmann lying on the side of the highway near Frontage Road and N.M. 599 in Santa Fe on April 11, the night before the shooting. Moreno said Quillmann asked him for a ride to Albuquerque, saying his mother would Venmo them $100 for the ride.

Moreno refused and gave Quillmann his jacket to help keep him warm. Moreno later was able to identify Quillmann in security footage of the shooting, wearing the jacket he gave him the night before, according to court documents.

Santa Fe police, in partnership with Albuquerque police and New Mexico State Police, investigated the case.