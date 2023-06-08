Suspect arrested after shooting 13-year-old girl inside Aiken Walmart

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting a 13-year-old girl inside the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, of Aiken, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At 7:34 p.m., seven officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen, according to an incident report. She was semi-conscious, pale and displaying symptoms of shock.

Officers held pressure on her wounds until EMS arrived and took her to a hospital.

Foreman called police dispatch and told deputies he was at a nearby KFC, according to the report. He told officers he left the gun on a shelf in Walmart and he was taken into custody.

The gun was found in the cards section on the bottom shelf, according to the report.

The report notes the incident was not gang related.

A press release from the department noted there is no known relationship between Foreman and the victim. The motive is unknown.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken Walmart shooting suspect in custody