Suspect arrested after shooting 79-year-old man in Riverside Thursday night

Jun. 20—A 79-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Riverside Thursday night, the city said in a release. The shooting was reported on Fairfax Avenue around 8 p.m.

Initial reports show that the suspect, Kenneth Stumpff of Riverside, shot a 79-year-old man in the face after an ongoing dispute between them. Riverside police and detectives arrested Stumpff and he has been charged with two counts of felonious assault, the release said. The Montgomery County Jail website shows he is being held on $150,000 bail.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue, the release said.

Stumpff is currently held in Montgomery County Jail. The shooting is still under investigation.